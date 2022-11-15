Training and Awareness Program on Credit Guarantee Scheme launched

The Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly launched the Training and Awareness Program on Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The opening ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar on Tuesday (14 November) at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of the central bank, reads a press release.

Deputy governors of Bangladesh Bank, Managing Directors/CEOs of all banks and Managing Directors of financial institutions were present on the occasion.

Besides, the directors of various departments of Bangladesh Bank and the officials of Credit Guarantee Department were also present.