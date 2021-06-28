Tk1cr housing loans for Supreme Court justices

Supreme Court justices, including the Chief Justice, now can borrow up to a maximum of Tk1 crore in loans to buy a flat or build a home.

The government will provide a 4% subsidy on a 9% simple interest rate applied to such loans.

A letter signed by Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, says that justices can apply for the 20-year term loan, one year before their retirement.

Of the 9% simple interest rate, 5% is the bank rate which the borrowers have to pay and the rest will be provided by the government as a subsidy.

In 2018, the Ministry of Finance introduced a housing loan facility of up to a maximum of Tk 75 lakh for government employees.

Later this facility was also introduced for university teachers.