TIB criticises BB for allowing Padma Bank erase accumulated loss 

Banking

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

TIB criticises BB for allowing Padma Bank erase accumulated loss 

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:18 pm
TIB criticises BB for allowing Padma Bank erase accumulated loss 

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern over the Bangladesh Bank's approval to conceal the information of accumulated losses of Padma Bank from its financial statement on the condition of getting a foreign loan.

Terming this type of advantage as unethical and fraudulent, TIB warned BB saying this action may worsen the faith of the regulator in its role in establishing discipline and good governance in the financial sector along with creating the risk of tarnishing the country's image abroad, TIB said Saturday in a media statement.    

According to the media reports, BB has agreed to create a separate account by hiding the information on losses as per the condition of the problematic Padma bank's consultancy firm DelMorgan which would bring a $70 crore foreign loan.   

Terming BB's unethical step as unprecedented in the country's banking sector, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said that the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank have been supporting the Padma Bank by relaxing various rules like providing Tk700 crore capital from the four public banks and ICB, exemption of statutory liquidity ratio or SLR and other policy support to save the bankrupt Farmers Bank (now named Padma Bank) which was on the verge of ruin due to the enormous corruption, and financial irregularities of the entrepreneurs and directors.

But all these relaxations are not changing the bank's situation, rather the losses of the bank are rising, said Iftekharuzzaman.

Although Padma Bank is a private bank, 60% of its shares are owned by the four state-owned banks and ICB. 

"If this attempt of the huge foreign loan, which the bank is talking about, fails, which is very much possible, this type of fraudulence is comparable to suicidal attempt as the central bank is not considering the aftermath," he said.

Economy / Top News

TIB / Bangladesh Bank / Padma bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka