Tara cardholders to get discounts on Ujjwala course fees

Banking

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 08:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank Tara debit and credit cardholders will now enjoy a 20% discount on a complete course and a 15% discount on any single course at Ujjwala Limited.

Ujjwala, a capacity-building institution for women entrepreneurs, and Brac Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 14 March 2022, read a press statement.

The offer ends on 31 March 2022. 

Ujjwala started by encouraging would-be women entrepreneurs and providing them with the tools and skills for their entrepreneurial journey, especially in the service sector of Bangladesh. 

In five years of its operations in Bangladesh, it has been at the forefront of facilitating and supporting Beauty and Grooming (B and G) professionals to take an established place in society with pride and dignity. 

As a non-profit organisation, Ujjwala is working tirelessly for underprivileged and vulnerable people's skills and economic development to make them self-reliant. 

Afroza Parveen, managing director, Ujjwala Limited; Sarah Anam, head of Deposits and NFB Services; Ashraful Alam, senior manager, Merchant Acquiring; and Shuvodhani Paul, associate manager, Women Banking Segment Tara; Brac Bank Limited; were present at the ceremony.

