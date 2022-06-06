Tanjil Chowdhury re-elected as Chairman of Prime Bank

Tanjil Chowdhury has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of Prime Bank for a consecutive term of two years (2022-24) at the 528th board meeting.

He is the Managing Director of East Coast Group (ECG), a diversified conglomerate with more than 43 years of experience in Energy & Downstream Hydrocarbons, reads a press release.

He completed his BA (Hons) in Accounting & Finance with distinction and went on to complete MSc in International Management (Finance) from King's College London (KCL).

Tanjil Chowdhury is an advisor to British International Investment (BII), formerly CDC Group Plc, UK's development financial institution, and an impact investor with assets of £7.5 billion across the world in emerging economies.

He was an elected director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board for two terms and served as Chairman of the Facilities Management and Age Group Committee of BCB.

Chowdhury served as President of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) for 2014 and 2015 and was the former President of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB). He served as Convener of the Standing Committee on Financial Institutions, Capital Market and Services-2014 and Co-Convener of the Standing Committee on National Energy Strategy for Private Sector Development-2013, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI).

He is also the former Chairman of the Prime Exchange Co Pte Ltd, Singapore and former General Secretary of Prime Bank Cricket Club.