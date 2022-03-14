Talents of rural areas get job opportunity at Brac Bank

Brac Bank is creating employment opportunities for those who lag behind in society. In the recent recruitment examinations, many job seekers from remote areas of the country have got job opportunities at the bank by showing extraordinary merit.

Graduates of district and divisional city educational institutes and national universities have recently shown merit in the Brac Bank job examinations, said a press release.

They expressed interest in working in the corporate sector of Bangladesh. If given the opportunity, they would contribute to the progress of the organization with their talent and hard work.

Brac Bank helps change people's lives, stands by them who lag behind so that no one in the society is left behind.

As Brac Bank has planned to double its business in the next four years; the bank is investing heavily in human resources to support the expansion plan.

It will hire 2,000 new officers in 2022 to expand its business across the country.

The bank has already recruited more than 200 officers this year including 80 officers under its Young Leaders' Programme, the press release added.

The announcement of recruitment has generated huge interest and enthusiasm among the recently passed graduates from public and private universities.

The bank's recent initiative to increase salary of Officer to Senior Principal Officer Grade incumbents by up to 50% in one go has also created a stir among the job seekers.

With 7,800 full-time officers, Brac Bank is one of the leading employers in the banking sector of Bangladesh and one of the top employers of talents in the banking sector.

Brac Bank has emerged as the employer of choice for the youth of our country due to its people-care initiatives, work environment, ethics, transparency, brand value and good corporate governance.