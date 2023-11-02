Taka Pay Card launched by three banks

A Taka Pay test card of Brac Bank. Photo: TBS
A Taka Pay test card of Brac Bank. Photo: TBS

Three major banks of the country - Brac Bank, City Bank and Sonali Bank- launched the national debit card 'Taka Pay Card' today. 

These are the first three banks to launch the card after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled its cover in a ceremony at Ganabhaban on Wednesday (1 November).

In a press statement on Thursday (2 November), Brac Bank said the card can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Besides, it can also be used in point of sales machines and e-commerce transactions.

The bank also said transactions will be conducted through Taka Pay Card through the National Payment Switch operated by the Bangladesh Bank.

"So this transaction will be safe, secure and reliable. It will be affordable, convenient and easy to use," it said.

According to bankers, the national debit card would reduce reliance on international card schemes like Visa and MasterCard.

The card will primarily be used for domestic transactions.

"This card will make the banking sector more technologically equipped and self-reliant. We and the entire nation are proud to launch Taka Pay, as it is Bangladesh's first national card scheme," Brac Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Salim RF Hussain said.

He also said it will save the transaction cost of customers.

"We feel this is a big milestone for the banking sector, as it will help the country take a step towards Smart Bangladesh."

