ABB, Bafeda reduce dollar price by Tk0.50

The buying and selling rates of the dollar were decreased by Tk0.50 after more than a year of hikes.

The price for purchasing dollars for export proceeds and remittance fell to Tk110, down from Tk110.50. The price of selling dollars for import settlements was set at Tk110.50. It was Tk111 earlier.

The new price will come into effect from Thursday (23 November).

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

Chairman of ABB Selim RF Hussain confirmed the decision and told The Business Standard that as Bangladesh's foreign exchange market was in a better position this year compared to the last, the price of dollar against taka was decreased.

Earlier on 31 October, the ABB and the BAFEDA increased the official buying and selling rates for remittance and export proceeds to Tk110.50 and Tk111, respectively. Previously, banks could buy a dollar at Tk110 and sell it at Tk110.50, reported TBS.

In addition to the other measures announced, the interbank selling rate of the dollar has been increased to Tk114 from Tk110.50. Banks have also been mandated to sell 10% of their monthly remittance income to the interbank market.

This means that if a bank receives a remittance of $10 million in October, it must sell $1 million to other banks in the interbank market in November. However, banks can still sell dollars to customers at a maximum rate of Tk111.