Taka devalued further against dollar, new exchange rate Tk92

Banking

TBS Report 
07 June, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 07:39 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The Bangladesh Bank has set the selling price of dollars at Tk92 Tuesday. 

Serajul Islam, an executive director and spokesman for the central bank, confirmed the information and said dollar was sold at Tk91.95 on Monday. 

As a result, the dollar rose by 5 paisa in a day, he added. 

Till Monday, the central bank reduced the value of taka by 4.61% against US dollar. Before 29 May, the central bank used to sell dollars at Tk87.90. Therefore, taka has now been depreciated by Tk4.05 against dollar in the last nine days.

On 26 May, the central bank held a meeting with the leaders of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA), to overcome the dollar crisis.

At the meeting, banks were asked to make daily proposals to determine the exchange rate per dollar. It was also decided that all banks would sell dollars at the same rate (universal rate).

Later on 29 May, considering the proposal of banks, the Bangladesh Bank increased the price of the dollar to Tk89. However, most banks did not comply with this rate. It has a negative impact on remittance income.

In this context, the Bangladesh Bank left the dollar exchange rate to be fixed by the market demand from the morning of 2 June. At the same time, the value of the taka against the dollar was reduced by Tk0.90 to Tk89.90.

