Sustainability Rating 2023: BRAC Bank, City Bank top the list

The central bank has published the Sustainability Rating 2023 based on sustainable investment by banks and financial institutions of the country.

This year, BRAC Bank topped the list of the banks and IDLC Limited topped the list of the financial institutions.

The BRAC Bank and City Bank have been rated as sustainable for four years in a row.

In 2023, the central bank formed the list with 13 institutions, which include 10 banks and three financial institutions.

In Sustainability Rating 2022 seven banks and four financial institutions received these ratings.

In 2023, the top banks are BRAC Bank, City Bank, Eastern Bank, EXIM Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Prime Bank, Trust Bank, United Commercial Bank, Uttara Bank. And the financial institutions are IDLC Finance PLC, IPDC Finance, and United Finance Limited.

The four new banks which achieved the rating in 2023 are - Eastern Bank Limited, EXIM Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Uttara Bank PLC.

In addition, IPDC Finance Limited, United Finance Limited have entered this rating among financial institutions in 2023.

The four indicators on the basis of which this rating is formulated are Sustainable Finance Indicator, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability.

The Bangladesh Bank has been providing this report since 2020. At that time, Al-Arafa Islami bank topped the list of 10 banks and Hajj finance company topped the list among financial institutions.