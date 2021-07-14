Standard Chartered wins Best International Bank in Bangladesh Award 

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has recently been recognised as the "Best International Bank" at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021.

This is the seventh major international award the Bank has achieved in 2021 to date, said a press release.

The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spend in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank.

For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a Tk135 Million ($1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth.

Commenting on the win, Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "As the longest-serving financial institution of Bangladesh, we have always believed that whatever is good for our nation is good for the Bank in the long run. Our strategy is guided by this conviction, a conviction that has once again been validated by this award. I would like to thank our clients, regulators and the wider ecosystem for making this achievement possible."

The Bank supported clients through flexibilities on repayment – supporting clients through loan extensions which generated the liquidity for salary and wages payment, enabled digital wage payments for over 63,000 workers, and introduced unique financing programmes to support businesses through the pandemic.

Euromoney is an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance. First published in 1969, it is the flagship product of Euromoney Institutional Investor.

Euromoney publishes the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, with an annual awards event recognising the top banks in the world.

