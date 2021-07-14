Standard Chartered wins Best International Bank in Bangladesh Award 

Banking

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:48 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered wins Best International Bank in Bangladesh Award 

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:48 pm
Standard Chartered wins Best International Bank in Bangladesh Award 

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has recently been recognised as the "Best International Bank" at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021. 

This is the seventh major international award the Bank has achieved in 2021 to date, said a press release. 

The bank was also recognised as the international bank with the highest CSR spend in 2020 by Bangladesh Bank. 

For 2021, Standard Chartered Bangladesh has announced a Tk135 Million ($1.6 million) strategic Covid-19 response action plan that supports healthcare and immediate assistance, regenerate livelihood and catalyse long-term growth. 

Commenting on the win, Standard Chartered Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "As the longest-serving financial institution of Bangladesh, we have always believed that whatever is good for our nation is good for the Bank in the long run. Our strategy is guided by this conviction, a conviction that has once again been validated by this award. I would like to thank our clients, regulators and the wider ecosystem for making this achievement possible."

The Bank supported clients through flexibilities on repayment – supporting clients through loan extensions which generated the liquidity for salary and wages payment, enabled digital wage payments for over 63,000 workers, and introduced unique financing programmes to support businesses through the pandemic.

Euromoney is an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance. First published in 1969, it is the flagship product of Euromoney Institutional Investor. 

Euromoney publishes the Euromoney Awards for Excellence, with an annual awards event recognising the top banks in the world.
 

Standard Chartered Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

5h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident