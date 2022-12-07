Standard Chartered wins the Best Bank award by The Banker

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently claimed the title of "Best Bank in Bangladesh" for the eighth time at The Banker's Bank of the Year Awards 2022.

The bank was recognised for championing green financing in Bangladesh, integrating sustainability into various decision-making processes, launching trailblazing digital solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation, and enabling customers to stand by underserved communities, reads a press release.

It was lauded for powering green solutions and enabling business and micro-credit institutions to do good via the nation's first Green Zero-Coupon Bond for Sajida Foundation and for arranging the first Green Bond in Bangladesh for Pran Agro Limited (PAL), a concern of PRAN-RFL Group.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh's Digital Trade Counter (DTC) was recognised for significantly boosting the trade document submission experience for clients and for driving seamless trade and investment procedures.

The Bank's Saadiq Sadaqah Account was also recognised for leveraging the Bank's customer base to deliver support that actively addresses the needs of at-risk communities.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The story of Bangladesh is unique. It is one of change, progress, and partnerships. We are proud to be the bank that enables the people, ideas, technology, and trade that is building the future and writing the next chapter of this shared story. We are proud to have been recognised by The Banker and would like to extend our thanks to our partners, regulators, clients, and stakeholders for inspiring us to do more and for allowing us to play a distinctive role in furthering Bangladesh's journey of development and progress."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, is the only multinational universal Bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, the Bank

Standard Chartered Bangladesh is facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation, and urban development as the country's longstanding partner in progress. The bank accounts for a major share of all export and import financing, as well as power generation financing and SME lending by foreign banks. At the same time, it commands a leading position in the retail finance space, with a strong share of card spending, consistent efforts to grow internet banking users, and the launch of several innovative products. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity saw the bank secure over 30 major international awards in 2021.

The Banker has been a trusted source of banking information since 1926. The Banker provides economic and financial intelligence for the world's financial sector and has built a reputation for objective and incisive reporting. The Banker combines in-depth regional and country coverage with reports on markets; banking, regulation, and risk, transactions and technology; and data. The Banker's Bank of the Year Award salutes the top global banks based on their performance throughout the year.