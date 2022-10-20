Standard Chartered wins awards at Global Brand Awards 2022

Standard Chartered Bangladesh recently won the "Best Trade Finance Bank" and "Best CSR Bank" awards at the Global Brand Awards 2022.

It received the "Best Trade Finance Bank" for pioneering sustainable and future-fit trade practices, promoting inclusive trade, championing digital solutions, and for empowering clients to make the most of the current local and international trade opportunities, reads a press release.

The bank was recognised as "Best CSR Bank" for consistently prioritising and centring our nation's evolving social, developmental, environmental, and economic needs.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "As trade becomes more sustainable and inclusive, our communities' benefit; and as our communities develop, our nation shines brighter on the world stage. We are very happy to be recognised for our efforts in facilitating and accelerating trade, and also standing by our communities in Bangladesh through thick and thin. I am grateful to our clients, regulators, sustainability partners, and other stakeholders for their trust and support over the years."