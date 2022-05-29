Standard Chartered regional heads visit Bangladesh

Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO for India and South Asia at Standard Chartered arrived in Dhaka recently for her first official visit to Bangladesh.

Zarin was accompanied by Heidi Toribio, Regional Co-Head of Client Coverage for Asia, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (CCIB) of Standard Chartered, according to a press release issued Sunday.

Over the course of the four-day visit, they met with regulators, the bank's clients, and other important stakeholders.

In addition to being Zarin's first official visit to Bangladesh, the trip marked the first visit by the bank's senior regional heads since 2020.

The key agenda for the visit was to further deepen the bank's long-standing strategic partnership with the nation's public and private sectors and to help drive forward the nation's economic aspirations and journey towards prosperity.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "The pandemic has shed a light on our nation's resilience and determination – one that was bright enough for the whole world to see. This visit by two global leaders of the bank is a testament to the important role Bangladesh continues to play as a part of the bank's footprint in Asia and well beyond it. It also highlights our commitment to international collaboration and to showcase the achievements of Bangladesh on the global stage."

Zarin Daruwala is the Cluster CEO for India and South Asia (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka). With a career spanning 31 years, Zarin has worked across a number of banking functions from wholesale banking, agri-finance, corporate finance, corporate planning to investment banking and credit. Zarin has been featured as part of the "Top 100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders" list, released by the World BFSI Congress and Awards.

Heidi Toribio was appointed Regional Co-Head of Client Coverage, Asia, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking (CCIB) in February 2021.

In her role, Heidi is responsible for Standard Chartered's CCIB business as well as for managing the relationships with the bank's corporate and institutional clients in the region.

Heidi joined Standard Chartered in 2013 as Regional Head of Financial Institutions, North America and went on to become the Global Head of Banks and Broker Dealers before being appointed as Global Head of Financial Institutions.