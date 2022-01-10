Standard Chartered named ‘Best Trade Finance Provider’ in Bangladesh

Global Finance, a leading international finance magazine, has named Standard Chartered as the Best Trade Finance Provider for Bangladesh in 2021.

The publication recently announced the World's Best Trade Finance Providers in 102 countries for 2021, where Standard Chartered was recognised for its role in leading the trade finance space in Bangladesh with pioneering transactions and world-class services delivered through its unique global network, reads a press release.

The magazine's editorial review board selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and other financial service providers, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh's CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award.