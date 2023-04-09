Standard Bank signs Tk5000cr Refinance of Green Transformation Fund (GTF) deal for industrial sector

Banking

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

Standard Bank signs Tk5000cr Refinance of Green Transformation Fund (GTF) deal for industrial sector

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Bank Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank as a participating institution for the distribution of investments under the 'Green Transformation Fund' (GTF) refinancing fund of BDT 5,000 Crore to ensure the export and import of machinery and parts related to the industrial sector of Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Under this agreement, Standard Bank will get refinancing facility against disbursing investment for importing necessary machineries and parts for industrial production and export.

The contract signing ceremony held at the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank's head office on 4 April 2023.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank and Chowdhury Liakot Ali, Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank signed and handed over the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Vice President of Investment Division of Standard Bank Tapas Kumar Mandal was present at the moment.

Standard Bank / Bangladesh Bank / Green Transformation Fund (GTF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

3h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs