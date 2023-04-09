Standard Bank signs Tk5000cr Refinance of Green Transformation Fund (GTF) deal for industrial sector

Standard Bank Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank as a participating institution for the distribution of investments under the 'Green Transformation Fund' (GTF) refinancing fund of BDT 5,000 Crore to ensure the export and import of machinery and parts related to the industrial sector of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, Standard Bank will get refinancing facility against disbursing investment for importing necessary machineries and parts for industrial production and export.

The contract signing ceremony held at the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank's head office on 4 April 2023.

Md. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank and Chowdhury Liakot Ali, Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank signed and handed over the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Vice President of Investment Division of Standard Bank Tapas Kumar Mandal was present at the moment.