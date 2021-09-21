Standard Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank for accepting government invoices online

Banking

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:02 pm

Related News

Standard Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank for accepting government invoices online

General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain on behalf of Bangladesh Bank and Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood on behalf of Standard Bank signed the agreement at a function organized at Bangladesh Bank on 20 September 2021.

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:02 pm
Standard Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank for accepting government invoices online

Standard Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to deposit treasury invoices on behalf of Bangladesh Government through automatic invoicing system, states a press release. 

On the occasion, General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain on behalf of Bangladesh Bank and Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood on behalf of Standard Bank signed the agreement at a function organized at Bangladesh Bank on 20 September 2021.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony presided over by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank. Standard Bank's CITO Sufi Tofail Ahmed, CFO and Acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion. Prior to this formality, with the approval of Bangladesh Bank, the online government invoicing process was inaugurated at Standard Bank on 14 July 2021.

It is to be noted that, the automated invoicing system is one of the major endeavors of receiving government money in Scheduled Banks through government software with the aim of bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people, through which money will be deposited in the government treasury in a timely manner.

 

Standard Bank Limited / Bangladesh Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

20h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly