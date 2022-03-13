Standard Bank, RRF to disburse agricultural investment

Standard Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with the Rural Reconstruction Foundation (RRF), a microfinance organisation, for disbursement of agricultural investment of Tk 500 million.

The bank has taken the initiative to boost up the rural economy of Bangladesh and to avail investment facilities to farmers in remote areas, said a press release on Sunday (13 March).

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, managing director & CEO, Standard Bank and Philip Biswas, founder and executive director, RRF, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director, CRO  & CAMLCO; M Latif Hasan, deputy managing director & CBO; Mohammad Idrich, head of Agriculture and Rural Investment Division; Shubir Kumar Mondal, manager, Jashore Branch from Standard Bank; and Pinku Rita Biswas, co-founder & deputy executive director and Sonjoy Saha, deputy director (Finance & Accounts) from RRF were also present on the occasion.

 

