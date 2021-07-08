Standard Bank provides relief assistance to 2,300 poor families affected by pandemic

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
08 July, 2021, 12:35 pm

Standard Bank provides relief assistance to 2,300 poor families affected by pandemic

On the occasion of entering its 23rd year, Standard Bank Limited has been providing relief assistance to the economically affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the launch of the relief distribution programme on 3 June through an online dua-mahfil on the occasion of the 22nd founding anniversary of the bank; since 12 June, Standard Bank has been simultaneously distributing relief among the poor families in the vicinity of the 23 branches located in the most affected areas i.e. Kansat, Rohanpur, Satkhira, Chapainawabgonj, Gobindagonj, Pirgonj, Nilphamari, Atrai, Fulbari, Saidpur, Hili, Baneswar, Mohadevpur, Ramchandrapur, Nimsar, Nawabgonj, Alamdanga, Patherhat, Gunagari, Benapole.

So far 2,300 families have received relief packs which include 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulses, 1 kg soybean oil, 1 kg salt, 4 kg potatoes and 1 bar of soap.

Staff of the branches, in collaboration with the local people's representatives of the branch area, selected the needy families and then personally went to their houses to deliver the relief materials.

The chasings are happy to receive relief supplies during this disaster. One of the recipients, Hamida Khatun, a resident of Benapole in Jashore, said that she had received various assistance from Standard Bank in the past and thanked Standard Bank for standing by her during this difficult time.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Standard Bank has been working in various ways to serve humanity and will continue to do so in the future. At the inauguration of relief distribution programme, Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director of the Bank, said "Since its inception, Standard Bank has stood by the people affected by any calamity as well as the socio-economic development of the country and will continue to do so in the future as well and we will be able to deal with all the disasters with the efforts of all."

