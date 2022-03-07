Standard Bank promotes Bangabandhu's historical speech of 7 March

Standard Bank Limited took an initiative to promote the UNESCO recognised historical speech of 7 March 1971 by Bangabandhu, the speech that inspired the struggle for freedom during the liberation war of Bangladesh.

The bank has arranged to play the historic speech through loud speakers from two caravans roaming all over Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan area on 7 March, 2022, said a press release.

The caravans roamed through significant points of the two cities from 8 am to 10 pm. In addition to playing the speech, chocolates were distributed among children from the caravans.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, along with employees of SBL Gulshan branch, were present while the caravan was around Gulshan-2.