Standard Bank participates in oath-taking ceremony on Victory Day

Standard Bank Limited participated in the oath-taking ceremony held on 16 December to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh's Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Under the leadership of Standard Bank Limited Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Md Ali Reza, employees of the bank participated in the oath-taking ceremony, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath-taking ceremony.