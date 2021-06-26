Standard Bank organizes BAMLCO Conference-2021

Banking

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 08:22 pm

Standard Bank organizes BAMLCO Conference-2021

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 08:22 pm
Standard Bank organizes BAMLCO Conference-2021

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) organised the BAMLCO Conference 2021 virtually on Saturday.

It was a day-long forum of the Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs), according to a press release.

Senior executives/head of divisions and officials of concerned divisions of the bank participated in the conference along with 138 BAMLCOs of the bank.

Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan graced the conference as the chief guest. 

General Managers of BFIU, ABM Zahurul Huda and Md Shawkatul Alam attended the event as the special guests.

Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank Ltd Khondoker Rashed Maqsood advised the BAMLCOs to strive further to mitigate the risk of ML & TF by complying with the regulatory instructions on AML & CFT.

Deputy General Manager Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini; Joint Director Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman and Deputy Director of BFIU Md Jaynul Abedeen were the resource persons of the day-long conference. 

Additional Managing Director & CAMLCO of SBL Md Touhidul Alam Khan has moderated the whole conference. 

Standard Bank

