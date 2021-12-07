Standard Bank Ltd. wins the “Business Transformation Award-2021” on a Global Platform

Standard Bank Limited won the "Business Transformation Award-2021" in the Sustainable Business category of "Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2021", organized by the World Marketing Congress on 23 November 2021, states a press release.

Honorable Managing Director & CEO of Standard Bank Mr. Khondoker Rashed Maqsood received the prestigious award in Mumbai, India from Dr. R. L Bhatia, Founder & Independent Director of World CSR Day and World Sustainability.

Standard Bank has been recognized with this award for successfully transforming all of its 138 branches along with all banking operations from conventional banking to Islami Shari`ah Based banking system.

World Sustainability, an entirely non-profit organization every year awards a small number of organizations of the world based on their business capabilities, policies, strategies, and sustainability practices.

In 2021, Standard Bank gained this recognition as the only institution from Bangladesh in the Sustainable Business category.