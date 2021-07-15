Standard Bank launches ‘online government invoice receipt service’

Standard Bank Limited has inaugurated the process of depositing treasury invoices on behalf of the government through automatic invoicing system.

On this occasion, Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the service as the Chief Guest at a function organised at the principal branch of the bank on Wednesday, said a press release.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Manager of SBL Principal Branch and executives and officers of various levels of the head office and branch were also present on the occasion.

Managing Director Maqsood said "Standard Bank has been contributing to the economy of the country for over 21 years by relentlessly providing modern banking services through innovative activities as per the needs of the customers".

The automated invoicing system is one of the major endeavors of receiving government money in scheduled banks through government software with the aim of bringing government services to the doorsteps of the people.