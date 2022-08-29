Standard Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

Standard Bank has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank under the "Refinance Scheme against Term Facility".

The deal has been inked for Tk25,000 crore to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) customers at 7% profit rate, said a press release.

In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor and Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, Md Jaker Hossain, director (SMESPD) of Bangladesh Bank and Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, managing director and CEO of Standard Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 24 August.