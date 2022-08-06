Standard Bank holds 'Business Review Meeting'

Standard Bank Limited recently organised a "Business Review Meeting" with the participation of 15 branch managers from Dhaka region.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Maqsood, in his address reviewed the progress of achieving business goals set for the year 2022 and gave directions to address the ongoing global challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on trade & commerce in Bangladesh.

Among others Additional Managing Director, CRO & CAMLCO Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & CBO M Latif Hasan, Head of Business Development & SBL Shari`ah Secretariat Mohon Miah, SEVP & Head of Human Resources Division Alkona K Choudhuri, SEVP & Regional Manager of Khulna Region Haider Nurun Naher and acting Company Secretary Ali Reza were present at the meeting.