Standard Bank holds 346th board meeting

Banking

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:54 pm

Standard Bank Ltd held the 346th board meeting through a digital platform today.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-Haj Mohd Yousuf Chowdhury, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury. 

Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA also attended the meeting.

Standard Bank

