Standard Bank holds 344th board meeting
Standard Bank Ltd held the 344th board meeting on Tuesday through a digital platform.
Chairman of the board of directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.
It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury.
Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA attended the meeting.