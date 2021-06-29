Standard Bank holds 344th board meeting 

Banking

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:25 pm

Standard Bank holds 344th board meeting 

Standard Bank Ltd held the 344th board meeting on Tuesday through a digital platform. 

Chairman of the board of directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

It was attended by Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Saha, Directors Messers Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury. 

Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA attended the meeting.

