Standard Bank appoints 127 MTOs

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 12:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Bank Limited has appointed 127 management trainee officers to further enhance the quality of customer service. 

On this occasion, an induction ceremony was organized on Wednesday (5 January) at Hotel Sky City in the capital. 

Chairman of the board of directors of the bank & former president of FBCCI Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest on the occasion while managing director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood presided over the programme. 

Additional managing director, CRO  & CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, deputy managing director & COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director & CBO M Latif Hasan, coordinator of SBL Islami Bank Conversion Project Md Mohon Miah, SEVP & head of HRD Alkona K Choudhuri and CFO & head of FAD Md Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA were present at the programme.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, in his keynote address, congratulated the newly appointed MTOs and advised them to work with human values, ideals and attitude of service not only in the workplace but in all walks of life. 

Rashed called upon the newcomers to devote themselves with their talent and dedication to ensure the overall growth of the organization.

The recruitment process was completed in four steps to ensure the selection of the best meritorious candidates out of the total 33739 applicants under the overall supervision of IBA of Dhaka University.

