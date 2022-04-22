Standard Bank AMD spoke at GRI South Asia meeting

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Standard Bank Limited Additional Managing Director (AMD) Md Touhidul Alam Khan has delivered his speech as a distinguished speaker to share his expert insights on the second virtual meeting with reporters in Bangladesh.

GRI South Asia, in collaboration with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Limited, has organised the programme, said a press release.

A good number of leading global organisations, as well as over 65 company representatives from Bangladesh, also attended on the virtual platform.

DSE Managing Director Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, BSEC Executive Director Md Anowarul Islam, GRI South Asia Director Dr Aditi Haldar, Manager Asia Rubina Pal, Dr RK Srivastava from Powergrid Corporation of India Limited and CSO of Adani Enterprises Limited (India) Praveen Ananta, delivered their speeches at the event.

