Standard Bank AMD nominated International IFN Roadshow’s board member

Banking

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Standard Bank AMD nominated International IFN Roadshow’s board member

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:34 pm
Standard Bank AMD nominated International IFN Roadshow’s board member

Standard Bank's Additional Managing Director Touhidul Alam Khan has been nominated as the member of the advisory board of international 'IFN Roadshow Bangladesh-2022' which is scheduled to be held on 30 June. 

The organising body of the Roadshow nominated him as advisor for the 2nd time consecutively. 

The theme of the roadshow is "Building Momentum: Islamic Finance in Bangladesh." 

IFN Roadshow will provide incisive coverage of the Islamic financial services industry of Bangladesh. 

The panelists of the event consist of International Islamic scholars who will discuss focusing on the development of Islamic banking and finance in Bangladesh. 

Touhidul Alam Khan will also act as moderator of the Roadshow and will contribute to the REDmoney group on contemporary issues on Islamic finance and banking through value addition to make the event successful. 

Touhidul is also the international correspondent of Islamic Finance News (IFN), the world's leading Islamic finance news provider published from Malaysia. 

He is a fellow member of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and first Certified Sustainability Reporting Assurer (CSRA) in Bangladesh.

Corporates

Standard Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

7h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

7h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

22h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

25m | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

30m | Videos
The story of Apparels turning around

The story of Apparels turning around

35m | Videos
Bubly watches movie with the audience

Bubly watches movie with the audience

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply