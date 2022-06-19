Standard Bank AMD nominated International IFN Roadshow’s board member

Standard Bank's Additional Managing Director Touhidul Alam Khan has been nominated as the member of the advisory board of international 'IFN Roadshow Bangladesh-2022' which is scheduled to be held on 30 June.

The organising body of the Roadshow nominated him as advisor for the 2nd time consecutively.

The theme of the roadshow is "Building Momentum: Islamic Finance in Bangladesh."

IFN Roadshow will provide incisive coverage of the Islamic financial services industry of Bangladesh.

The panelists of the event consist of International Islamic scholars who will discuss focusing on the development of Islamic banking and finance in Bangladesh.

Touhidul Alam Khan will also act as moderator of the Roadshow and will contribute to the REDmoney group on contemporary issues on Islamic finance and banking through value addition to make the event successful.

Touhidul is also the international correspondent of Islamic Finance News (IFN), the world's leading Islamic finance news provider published from Malaysia.

He is a fellow member of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and first Certified Sustainability Reporting Assurer (CSRA) in Bangladesh.