StanChart recognised as best international bank

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:10 pm

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:10 pm
Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh has recently been recognised as the Best International Bank by Euromoney Awards for Excellence, 2021.

Euromoney is an English-language monthly magazine focused on business and finance.

The bank has received this prestigious award consecutively over the last three years, stated in a press release.

The bank's Covid-19 response initiatives played a significant role in receiving the recognition.

The bank supported its clients through flexibilities on repayment during the pandemic and introduced regulatory payment holidays and stimulus packages by the regulator.

The bank also offered loan extensions which generated the liquidity for salary and wages payment, enabled digital wage payments for over 63,000 workers, and introduced unique financing programmes to support businesses through these unprecedented times.

Standard Chartered has also been working with development sector partners to deliver aid and essentials to the communities hit hard by the pandemic and is supporting frontline health services.

To enable longer-term recovery through skills development and workforce reintegration, the bank is also supporting economically vulnerable individuals who have lost their livelihoods due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "As the longest-serving financial institution of Bangladesh, we have always believed that whatever is good for our nation is good for the bank in the long run. Our strategy is guided by this conviction, a conviction that has once again been validated by this award."

