Stanchart moves to suspend Kawran Bazar branch operation

The country's largest foreign bank Standard Chartered will suspend its Kawran Bazar branch operation in Dhaka city from 2 July.

The bank has sent a notification in this regard to its customers on Thursday.

"It is a part of business strategy as the bank is aggressively pushing for cashless transaction," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

He said the bank is planning to close its offsite ATM booths as it costs higher for a customer to withdraw cash from Stanchart booths rather they can use any other bank booths in convenient locations. Standard Chartered bank has 18 offsite booths.

If customers use other bank ATM booths it will cost Tk15 for per transaction when coming to Standard Chartered booth will cost them more in terms of distance and time, he said.

He said customers footfall in branches declined by 50% since Covid.

Now the bank wants to encourage customers to make their transaction in their mobile app which is also interconnected with bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider, he said.

In last five years, the bank closed four branches and now the bank has total 16 branches in Dhaka and Chattogram, he added.

The bank is cutting its cost by reducing branch operation despite having significant growth in its profit.

The net profit of the bank doubled to Tk1,655 crore in 2022 from Tk758 crore a year ago, thanks to huge profits from dollar sales.

The lender gained Tk554 crore from dollar dealings last year which was 65.65% higher compared to the previous year, according to its balance sheet.