Southeast Bank wins 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022'

Southeast Bank Limited won the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022 in two categories- for Excellence in "MasterCard Prepaid Business" and "MasterCard Online Acquiring Business".

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hussain, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank Limited received the trophies from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP who was the chief guest at the event, said a press release.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank attended as the guest of honor; Vikas Varma, chief operating officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with the senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks, fintech, and merchants' partners were also present in the award ceremony.