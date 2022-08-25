Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail refinancing facility for CMSMEs

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed a Participation Agreement with SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank for availing "Refinance Scheme of Taka 25,000 Crore against Term Loan to CMSME Sector".

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank graced the event as the Chief Guest and Abu Farah Md Nasser, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was also present at the occasion as special guest, said a press release.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.