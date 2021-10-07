Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 7 October 2021

Southeast Bank Limited signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with Bangladesh Bank on 7 October 2021, states a press release.

In presence of Chief Guest of the ceremony Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, customers will be able to deposit Taxes, VAT, Passport fees, and other Government fees using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all Branches & Upa-shakhas of Southeast Bank.

Other senior executives of both organizations were also present on the occasion.