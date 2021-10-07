Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 02:47 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Under this agreement, customers will be able to deposit Taxes, VAT, Passport fees and other Government fees using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all Branches & Upa-shakhas of Southeast Bank.

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 02:47 pm
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 7 October 2021
Southeast Bank signs an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on 7 October 2021

Southeast Bank Limited signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with Bangladesh Bank on 7 October 2021, states a press release.

In presence of Chief Guest of the ceremony Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited, and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, customers will be able to deposit Taxes, VAT, Passport fees, and other Government fees using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all Branches & Upa-shakhas of Southeast Bank.

Other senior executives of both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Southeast Bank / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 