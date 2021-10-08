Southeast Bank signs ACS agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Banking

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:46 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank signs ACS agreement with Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:46 pm
Southeast Bank signs ACS agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with the Bangladesh Bank. 

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and Md Forkan Hossain, general manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of the Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank attended the ceremony as its chief guest, reads a press statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to deposit taxes, VAT, passport fees and other government fees using ACS through all branches & sub-branches of Southeast Bank. 

Southeast Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal