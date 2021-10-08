Southeast Bank signs ACS agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with the Bangladesh Bank.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank, and Md Forkan Hossain, general manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of the Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank attended the ceremony as its chief guest, reads a press statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to deposit taxes, VAT, passport fees and other government fees using ACS through all branches & sub-branches of Southeast Bank.