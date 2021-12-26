Southeast Bank relocates its Banani branch

Banking

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank relocates its Banani branch

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 06:34 pm
Southeast Bank relocates its Banani branch

Southeast Bank Limited relocated its Banani branch to Autograph Tower near Kamal Kemal Ataturk Avenue of the city aiming to offer better services from a better location.

Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir formally inaugurated the new branch Sunday as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Morshed Alam, MP, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, Mercantile Bank Limited and Bengal Media Corporation Limited (Rtv) attended the inaugural ceremony. 

In the inaugural ceremony, Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Chairman of Executive Committee and Director of the Board MA Kashem, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board Azim Uddin Ahmed, and other members of the Board of Directors- Rehana Rahman, Md Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), and Managing Director M Kamal Hossain also attended.

Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, educationists, local elites and other officials of Southeast Bank were also present. Southeast Bank's first and the foremost priority is to provide quality service and maximum satisfaction to the customers. From now on, it will provide all kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and Islamic Banking Services from this Branch. 

Southeast Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

7h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

7h | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

45m | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

2h | Videos
A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

A Park That Turns Into a Lake in Summer

3h | Videos
Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

Near-extinct White Rhinoceros

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market