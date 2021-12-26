Southeast Bank relocates its Banani branch

Southeast Bank Limited relocated its Banani branch to Autograph Tower near Kamal Kemal Ataturk Avenue of the city aiming to offer better services from a better location.

Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir formally inaugurated the new branch Sunday as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Morshed Alam, MP, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, Mercantile Bank Limited and Bengal Media Corporation Limited (Rtv) attended the inaugural ceremony.

In the inaugural ceremony, Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Chairman of Executive Committee and Director of the Board MA Kashem, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board Azim Uddin Ahmed, and other members of the Board of Directors- Rehana Rahman, Md Akikur Rahman, Raiyan Kabir, M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), and Managing Director M Kamal Hossain also attended.

Renowned businessmen, industrialists, customers, educationists, local elites and other officials of Southeast Bank were also present. Southeast Bank's first and the foremost priority is to provide quality service and maximum satisfaction to the customers. From now on, it will provide all kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and Islamic Banking Services from this Branch.