Southeast Bank organises ‘Business Policy and Planning Conference – 2022’

Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL) on Saturday organised "Business Policy and Planning Conference 2022" to evaluate the business position of the bank.

The bank's Chairman Alamgir Kabir virtually attended the conference, reads a press release.

Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Chairman of Risk Management Committee and Director of the Board Azim Uddin Ahmed, and other members of the Board of Directors Jusna Ara Kashem, Rehana Rahman, Akikur Rahman, M Maniruz Zaman Khan (nominee of Bay Leasing & Investment Limited), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance Limited), Syed Sajedul Karim, Chairman of Audit Committee and Independent Director and Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed, independent director were also connected the bank's conference virtually.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of the bank, presided over the function.

All Head of Branches and Uposhakha and Divisional Heads of the bank connected the conference virtually.

The conference reviewed overall progress of the bank and chalked out the business policy for the year of 2022.