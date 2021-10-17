Southeast Bank opens 5 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Limited launches five agent banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country, especially in the rural and semi-urban areas.

As the Chief Guest, M Kamal Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank Limited, has inaugurated the formal operation of the three Islamic and two conventional agent banking outlets, said a press release.

Three 'Tijarah'-Islamic agent banking outlets are located in Khulna's Rayarmahal Bazar, Tangail's Kumudini College Gate, and Satkhira's Bisot Bazar, while two conventional agent banking outlets are located in Sagorika Shopping Mall, Noapara Bus stand, Avoynagar, Jessore, and Faridpur's Bhanga Court Par Bazar.

According to the press release, the main objective of the new outlets is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services to every corner of the country.

Customers can open accounts, make cash deposits and withdrawals, fund transfers, and foreign remittances, process chequebooks, debit cards, credit cards, BO account opening and share transactions, and receive free digital health services, micro, medium and krishi loans, health insurance benefits, utility bill, loan installment, government allowance, and regular customer loans.

Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at the Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.

Other officials of the Bank and proprietors of the five Agent outlets were also present.