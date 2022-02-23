Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank Limited three agent banking outlets in Kalihati, Tangail; Shalikha, Magura and South Keranigonj, Dhaka respectively.

M Kamal Hossain, managing director of the bank, attended the inauguration virtually as the chief guest.

Other officials of the bank and proprietors of the agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.

According to the media release, various modern and technology backed conventional and 'Tijarah', Islamic banking services will be provided from the Southeast Bank agent banking "Shagotom".

Customers can avail facilities from the bank including account opening (savings/current); cash deposit/ withdraw; fund transfer; cash transfer through BEFTN at any bank account; foreign remittance; processing of cheque book, debit card and credit card; BO Account opening and share transactions facilities; free digital health service; micro, medium and krishi loan; attractive health insurance benefit; utility bill; loan installment; government allowance, regular customers loan and also get internet banking service facilities.

Customers can also perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the agent outlet.