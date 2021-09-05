Southeast Bank: Azim Uddin made chairman of risk management body

Banking

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:40 pm

Azim Uddin was selected as the chairman of the risk management committee of the Southeast Bank, recently.

The decision was made at the 636th board meeting of the bank's managing body, said a press release.

Azim Uddin is also executive committee member of the bank and was former chairman of the Southeast Bank Limited.

He is also a well-known businessperson and former chairman of Mutual Group, Mutual Trading Company, AD Holding Limited.

