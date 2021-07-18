South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank distributes relief among destitute people

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited distributed financial aid among the destitute people under under corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme on Sunday.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank handed over six cheques to Asma Aktar Liza, founder of Mehman Khana to provide food to hungry people at the head office of the bank in the capital city, reads a press release.

Md Mokaddes Ali, SVP & company secretary of the bank, Md Asadullahil Galib, head of Brand & Communications and volunteer Jyoti were present in the programme.