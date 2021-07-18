South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank distributes relief among destitute people

Banking

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:03 pm

Related News

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank distributes relief among destitute people

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank handed over six cheques to Asma Aktar Liza, founder of Mehman Khana to provide food to hungry people at the head office of the bank in the capital city

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 09:03 pm
South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank distributes relief among destitute people

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited distributed financial aid among the destitute people under under corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme on Sunday.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the bank handed over six cheques to Asma Aktar Liza, founder of Mehman Khana to provide food to hungry people at the head office of the bank in the capital city, reads a press release.  

Md Mokaddes Ali, SVP & company secretary of the bank, Md Asadullahil Galib, head of Brand & Communications and volunteer Jyoti were present in the programme.

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank / financial aid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners