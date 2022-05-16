Sonali Bank wins ‘Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award’

Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited has been honored with the "Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award" for sending remittance in proper channels and collecting foreign remittance.

Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited Sanchia Binte Ali has received Remittance Award from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir handed over the award to CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan in his Office on Monday (16 May).

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman and Sanchia Binte Ali, and General Manager Md Rafiqul Islam were also present on the occasion.