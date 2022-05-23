Sonali Bank signs agreement with Shah Amanat International Airport

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram under the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh to receive the charges and fees through the Sonali Bank online service.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Director of Shah Amanat International Airport Wing Commander Md Farhad Hossain Khan signed the agreement for their respective organisation in the Civil Aviation Head Office premises on Sunday (22 May), reads a press release.

Among others, member of Civil Aviation Authority (Finance) and Additional Secretary Shafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Deputy Secretary of Civil Aviation And Tourism Ministry Anup Kumar Talukdar, Deputy General Manager of Govt Account & Services Division Md Mazibur Rahman, Officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Sonali Bank Limited will receive charges and fees from C&F Agent and Airlines specially Warehouse using, Cargo Scanning and other services through the Sonali Bank online service .