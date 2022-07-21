Sonali Bank signs agreement with Badrunessa College

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College to pay the students fees and charges through the Sonali e-sheba services.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls College Principal Professor Sabikun Nahar singed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 21 July, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Quamruzzaman, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das Abdul Kuddus, Begum Badrunnesa Govt Girls' College Vice Principal Professor Saila Nasrin, Professor and Head of the Department of Political sciences Ayesha Akhter, officials of both organisation were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, students will pay their fees and charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway from their homes .