Sonali Bank Rangpur branch holds business review meeting

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 08:00 pm
Rangpur Sonali Bank General Managers Office held "Departmental Business Review and Opinion Meeting" at RDRS Auditorium on Wednesday.

CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Pradhan was present as the chief guest and Deputy Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir was present as the special guest, said a press release. 

In his speech, Chief Guest Ataur Rahman said that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the overall business achievement in the Rangpur region in 2020 has been possible only due to the sincere efforts of all.

He also gave directions on achieving the targets of various business indicators by 2021.

