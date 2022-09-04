Sonali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Sonali Bank's top officials have paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The bank's Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and newly-appointed CEO and Managing Director Afzal Karim placed a floral wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 3 September, reads a press release.

They also offered prayer for the Father of the Nation and martyrs of 15 August 1975.

Among others, Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, General Manager Tauhidul Islam, Khokan Chandra Biswas, Deputy General Manager Md.Arshad Hossain, executives and others officials were present on there.