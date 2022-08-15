Sonali Bank Limited pays homage to Father of the Nation

Sonali Bank Limited observed National Mourning Day with heavy hearts and paid homage marking the 47th martyrdom of Father of the Nation and the martyrs of 15 August 1975.

Chairman of Board of directors Ziaul Hasan Siddique and CEO & Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan along with Board of Directors Dr Daulatunnahar Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Dr Md Motiur Rahman , Bank Deputy Managing Directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali Md Quamruzzaman Khan placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bank Bhaban and Dhanmondi Road No 32 on Monday (15 August).

Among others, general managers and deputy general managers of the head office, bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion.

The bank has organised various month-long programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day including half-masting of the national flag and wearing black badges as a tribute to Bangabandhu.