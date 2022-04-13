Sonali Bank launches official Facebook page

Sonali Bank Limited has launched its new official Facebook page.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO and managing director of the bank, inaugurated the new official Facebook page at bank's head office conference room on 8 April, said a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali, and Md Quamruzzaman Khan, general managers, along with other senior executives and officials of the head office, attended the programme.